Here's how the Boston community is giving back on Christmas Eve

Christmas is usually a holiday for great food, family and gifts.

But for people who are struggling to make ends meet, the holiday can prove challenging.

Boston showcased its generosity on Sunday as local leaders got together to lend a helping hand.

Cardinal Sean O'Malley was very busy witnessing all of the Christmas cheer. He started in Dorchester, and shortly after, went to Pine Street Inn where nearly 1,000 people were helped.

This year was a very special one, as former Boston Mayor Tom Menino's family celebrated their 30th annual Christmas Giveaway at St. Peter's Church in Dorchester. Menino passed away in 2014 and his family continues to make him proud.

"We're just here to spread some holiday cheer like he would," Thomas Menino Jr. said. "He liked seeing smiling faces on kids and that's what we do."

Smiling faces were on nearly 1,500 kids in need. There were 120 bikes, bags filled with presents and a big applause from Mayor Michelle Wu calling this a beautiful tradition.

"There's so much need out in the world right now, and Boston has always been a place where people come together and take care of each other," Wu said.

Cardinal Sean O'Malley echoed those thoughts. He joined the Ripple of Hope Carolers in making sure those at the shelter feel appreciated.

"Each of our guests this year, received a gift of warm clothing, sweatshirts, gloves, and this was made possible through our young leaders through funds raised through their efforts," senior director at the Pine Street Inn Josh O'Brien said.