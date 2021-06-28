Here's How to Beat the Extreme Heat this Week in Boston

With the heat and humidity making temperatures feel like they're in the triple digits in some spots, the city of Boston has declared a heat emergency through Wednesday.

We kick off the heat wave in Boston Monday with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. Temperatures will likely top 90° Wednesday and Thursday, making this a four or five-day heatwave. Our First Alert weather team is predicting the hottest temperature in two years for Boston by mid-week.

The beach in South Boston is one way to cool off.

Cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers from Monday through Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full list of centers that will be available can be found at Boston.gov/Heat. The Frog Pond and tot sprays are open at parks and playgrounds throughout Boston, as well as indoor pools.

There are several COVID-related rules – visitors will have to sign in and must wear a face covering. People must also bring their own water and are only allowed one small bag.

It's the first time since 2019; it was closed because of the pandemic.

City officials reminded residents folks the Boston Common Frog Pond, and its spray parks, are open. Mirabella pool, which is in the North End, opens Wednesday.

Mayor Kim Janey's office also reminded residents to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and limit outdoor activity due to the dangerous heat.

The state’s spray pads are also open, most of which are located in the Boston area.