Here's How to Beat the Extreme Heat this Week in Boston

With the heat and humidity making temperatures feel like they're in the triple digits, the city of Boston has declared a heat emergency through Friday.

The heat wave kicks off Wednesday throughout New England with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will top 90° Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, making this a three-day heatwave. Our First Alert weather team is predicting that, with the oppressive humidity, heat indices will be jacked up over 100 degrees.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey on Tuesday announced a heat emergency in the city Wednesday through Friday, opening cooling centers and tot sprays.

"I am urging everyone to drink lots of water and find ways to stay cool. Anyone who needs a place to beat the heat can come inside and rest in the air conditioning at one of our cooling centers," she said in a statement.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, humid. Chance inland shower/thunder. Highs around 90, heat index 95-100.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The beach in South Boston is one way to cool off.

Cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers from Wednesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full list of centers that will be available can be found here. The Frog Pond and tot sprays are open at parks and playgrounds throughout Boston, as well as outdoor and indoor pools.

Experts urge people to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and limit outdoor activity in this type of potentially dangerous heat.

The state’s spray pads are also open, most of which are located in the Boston area.