Everything You Need to Know for Extreme Cold in Boston Tuesday

With subzero wind chills Tuesday, the City of Boston is taking steps to keep residents warm, keep the T running on time and prevent long lines at COVID-19 testing sites.

Boston Public Library locations are all available for people to go inside and warm-up. The Boston Centers for Youth and Families will also be open as warming centers.

The MBTA warned riders should expect delays due to the frigid temperatures Tuesday. These arctic cold snaps have caused problems for the T in years past with the cracked rails on the exposed lines.

Be prepared and stay connected during Tuesday's arctic blast:

Part of the concern is the sudden drop in temperature. Thus far, the winter has been fairly mild and warm in Boston.

Throughout the day, the T will be checking that the third rail heaters are working and that there's no ice build up on the tracks or trains. Officials kept a number of trains and buses inside Monday night to protect the equipment. Throughout out the day, the T will ensure the trains don’t sit outside in the cold.

Tuesday will be a test as the MBTA says COVID-19 has already posed a challenge for staying on schedule. About 50 employees are currently out due to COVID-19.

School and COVID-19 testing at Boston Public Schools are closed Tuesday due to the extreme cold, but other testing sites remain open around the city.

The West End House Boys and Girls Club in Allston was scheduled to begin testing at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. At another site in Jamaica Plain Tuesday, heated tents were set up outside to keep people safe from the frigid temperatures in the event they had to wait outside.

The city of Boston extended testing hours at the Anna Cole Community Center in an attempt to alleviate long lines. Health officials are reminding residents to dress appropriately and promised to test as quickly as possible.

In this bitter cold, experts say people should wear layers and avoid exposing any skin. Frostbite and hypothermia are both concerns Tuesday.

Frostbite is the loss of feeling and pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes and tip of nose. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should immediately seek medical help.

Hypothermia is when your body temperature drops too low. The symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If these symptoms are severe, call 9-1-1.

While out patrolling Tuesday, Boston police will be on the look out for those on the street. They will also be able to help get people to available shelters.

