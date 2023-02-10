Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
sports betting

Here's How to Place Bets on the Super Bowl in Massachusetts

The Bay State rolled out legalized sports betting earlier this year, meaning that fans can now place bets on the big game

By Matt Fortin

GETTY IMAGES

Super Bowl Sunday is just two days away, and football fans in the Bay State can now legally place bets on the big game for the first time.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Not only that, popstar Rihanna is set to take the stage for the halftime show during what is being anticipated as a massive return to the music scene for the "Stay" songstress.

Rihanna talks about the thrills and the intense preparations that go into performing at the Super Bowl.

If that's not enough excitement for you, you may be considering making things a little more interesting by placing a bet or two.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In-person sports betting was launched in Massachusetts at the end of January, allowing fans to gamble at three locations around the state:

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is eyeing March 10 for the launch of mobile sports betting in the Bay State.

Each of those casinos has a sportsbook that fans can go to for placing bets.

Mobile and online sports betting has not been launched yet in Massachusetts, but is expected to roll out in the Bay State in March.

More Sports Betting News

Massachusetts Feb 9

Top Gaming Regulator Proposes March 10 Launch of Mobile Sports Betting

sports betting Feb 8

Sports Betting Compliance Called Into Question After One Week

This article tagged under:

sports betting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us