Here's How to Place Bets on the Super Bowl in Massachusetts

Super Bowl Sunday is just two days away, and football fans in the Bay State can now legally place bets on the big game for the first time.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Not only that, popstar Rihanna is set to take the stage for the halftime show during what is being anticipated as a massive return to the music scene for the "Stay" songstress.

Rihanna talks about the thrills and the intense preparations that go into performing at the Super Bowl.

If that's not enough excitement for you, you may be considering making things a little more interesting by placing a bet or two.

In-person sports betting was launched in Massachusetts at the end of January, allowing fans to gamble at three locations around the state:

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is eyeing March 10 for the launch of mobile sports betting in the Bay State.

Each of those casinos has a sportsbook that fans can go to for placing bets.

Mobile and online sports betting has not been launched yet in Massachusetts, but is expected to roll out in the Bay State in March.