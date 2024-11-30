Here's how to shop safely online this Cyber Monday

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and with Cyber Monday right around the corner, many of us will be scouring the internet for the best discounts. While online shopping makes scoring deals convenient, it can also increase the risk of cyber threats.

Whether you plan to brave the crowds this weekend or prefer to shop from home, consumers need to remain vigilant against scammers.

“Just be aware that people are always looking for some of the vulnerabilities we have,” said Brendan Goode, Chief Security Officer at Citizens Bank.

According to a study by McAfee last year, more than 1 out of 3 of consumers say they have been the victim of an online scam during the holiday season.

“Similar to what you would do any other time of the year -- be thoughtful about where you're going to do your shopping,” said Goode. “Pause a moment before doing purchases.”

Start by shopping on trusted websites. If you’re tempted by an ad or email, make sure to go directly to the retailer’s website instead of clicking on links.

“Understands the risks of certain websites, social media or other platforms. Always be thoughtful about what you're consuming and validate it. You don’t need to hear it once and then trust it forever,” said Goode.

With phishing scams on the rise, several banks teamed up with the American Bankers Association to create the "Banks Never Ask That" campaign, with games and a quiz, that can help teach you or your loved ones what to look out for.

Look for “HTTPS” at the beginning of the URL and a padlock icon in the browser. Also make sure the website doesn’t have any misspellings.

Read website and product reviews before making any purchase. Experts recommend not storing your payment method on any website.

“Unless you're going to be doing a lot, better to use something like an Apple Pay,” suggests Goode. “I would always advise start with a credit card before the debit card.”

And don’t forget — if something feels too good to be true, it probably is.

“Just being smart about the decisions you would make of cashes in your wallet, you would do the same if you're online as well,” said Goode.

For more tips on shopping safely online, visit: https://www.citizensbank.com/learning/shopping-safely-online.aspx