Here's How to Watch the Blue Angels Fly Over Boston, Old Iron Sides Monday

Members of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will fly over Boston and the USS Constitution Monday morning.

The Blue Angels will be visible in the air above Old Ironsides Monday between 10:50 and 11:05 a.m. Guests of the Charlestown Navy Yard are encouraged to visit for the photo opportunity.

The flyover comes ahead of a meet-and-greet visit Tuesday, where the pilots will interact with guests, answer questions and sign autographs. The one-day event will run the full duration of USS Constitution’s standard operating hours for free public visitation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Blue Angels will also be touring Old Ironsides, participating in 19th century gun drills and climbing the shrouds to the ship’s fighting tops.

“We are so proud to be hosting the world famous Blue Angels aboard Old Ironsides,” said Cmdr. John Benda, USS Constitution’s 76th commanding officer. “At first glance, our 19th-century, wooden frigate and the tactical fighter pilots of the Blue Angels could not be more different; however, our two units are the same in that we both represent the highest standards of naval excellence and serve a shared mission of inspiring pride in the professionalism and service of the men and women of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.”

The USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

The visit to Boston comes ahead of the Blue Angels performance in the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick, Maine, scheduled for Sept. 4 and 5.