What It's Like on the Orange Line Shuttle Buses During 1st Weekday Shutdown

Follow along with NBC10 Boston's Matt Fortin as he rides Orange Line shuttle buses Monday morning

The Orange Line shutdown officially began Friday night, but the MBTA is facing its first real test with Monday morning's commute.

Patience will be critical for T riders and commuters in general, especially the first few days of this week, according to MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, who joined NBC10 Boston Monday morning to talk traffic impacts.

NBC10 Boston has you covered Monday, with over a dozen reporters out in the field, including Matt Fortin, who is riding Orange Line shuttle buses and talking with other commuters.

