Phone records discussed in the Karen Read trial on Monday revealed a rocky relationship between the defendant and her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe and an argument just hours before his body was found in the snow.

O’Keefe died in Canton, Massachusetts, in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors say Read dropped him off at a house party hosted by a fellow officer after a night of drinking, struck him with her SUV while making a three-point turn and drove away. Her defense team maintains she is being framed as part of a large-scale coverup.

The messages between Read and O'Keefe were revealed during the testimony of Massachusetts State Police forensic expert Trooper Nicholas Guarino on Monday afternoon.

Guarino was involved in extracting and reviewing data from four of the cell phones involved in the case – the ones belonging to Read, O’Keefe, and Jennifer McCabe and Kerry Roberts. At one point, Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally asked him to read from a series of Facebook Messenger messages between Read and O’Keefe, starting in the afternoon on January 28, 2022. In them, the couple appears to be discussing a fight they had earlier that morning.

Here's a full transcript of the exchanges between Read and O'Keefe shared in court Monday:

Jan. 28, 2022 messages:

Karen Read (9:49 a.m.): You have really hurt me this time

John O'Keefe (10:02 a.m.): I’m sorry. This has been an issue w me for 8 years. It physically hurts me to see EVERYONE else in their life do things for them and I’m forced to ALWAYS be the bad guy

Read (10:09 a.m.): I am not the same as everyone else. Most of the time I try to do what is healthy/smart for them. More importantly I try to support you and what you need. You just lashed out at me and said terrible things. I don’t know how you’ve gotten to this point with me when I’m just trying my hardest. You made your point, and continue to beat me down. I have a lot going on too. Physically I am falling apart and trying to get answers and help.

Read (10:10 a.m.): I am just your girlfriend. I am not a perfect parent. I am trying very hard and sometimes treat them - nothing like I used to.

Read (1:21 p.m.): Maybe you can call someone

O'Keefe (1:46 p.m.): Like who? What time are you coming here?

Read (2:06 p.m.): I dont know what time. Feel kinda out of it. Just trying to clear my head

O'Keefe (2:06 p.m.): OK

Read (2:06 p.m.): Text me when you guys settle in later

O'Keefe (2:06 p.m.): Sure

Read (2:16 p.m.): I feel pretty sh**** about how this morning went down. I know you said sorry but it really stung. Esp when I’ve been trying pretty hard lately. I feel like a loser turning around just coming back over after everything you said.

O’Keefe (2:17 p.m.): Not sure what else you want me to do. I said I’m sorry and I was outta line. If you prefer to stay home I totally get it

Read (2:17 p.m.): Things in my own life have been difficult too you know

O'Keefe (2:17 p.m.): I know

Read (2:25 p.m.): Tell me if you are interested in someone else. Can’t think of any other reason you’ve been like this.

O'Keefe (2:25 p.m.) Nope

O'Keefe (2:26 p.m.): Things haven’t been great between us for awhile. Ever consider that?

O'Keefe (2:29 p.m.): Kids are here. Not in the mood to talk

Read (2:29 p.m.): So you’re not into it anymore. That’s fine. But I don’t want to keep trying and you keep treating me like this.

Read (2:29 p.m.): I’m trying to hug and kiss you this morning and you whack me in the face w a pillow

Read (2:30 p.m.): Last night you’re basically like “yeah what about??” when we talk about the future. So why don’t you just admit you’re not into so much anymore?

O'Keefe (2:30 p.m.): Not how it went down but ok

Read (2:30 p.m.): Can you pls admit your head is out of the game w us?

O'Keefe (2:32 p.m.): Sick of always arguing and fighting. It’s been weekly for several months now. So yeh I’m not as quick to jump back into being lovie dovie as you apparently

O'Keefe (2:32 p.m.): Omg!! Stop calling

Read (2:32 p.m.): Then why would you start w me this morning??

Read (2:33 p.m.): You start a number of fights from your end.

O'Keefe (2:33 p.m.): I’ve explained it a few times already. Not doing it again

Read (2:33 p.m.): So you’re not into this anymore?

O'Keefe (2:34 p.m.): Not into fighting all the time correct

Read (2:34 p.m.): If you tell me you’re interested in someone else, you will never hear from me again. You can have all the space in the world

Read (2:34 p.m.): Then stop starting w me!!!

O'Keefe (2:34 p.m.): I am not answering!! Stop calling

Read (2:34 p.m.): Can you please answer ? After how you treated me earlier?

O'Keefe (2:34 p.m.) Kayley is right here

Read (2:35 p.m.): You start a rager with me out of nowhere and then tell me you’re sick of fighting w me.

Read (2:38 p.m.): I’m going to grab a drink in a bit

Read (2:38 p.m.): Can you pls answer??

O'Keefe (2:39 p.m.): No Karen. Not sure why you need to announce that you’re grabbing a drink but have fun

Read (2:40 p.m.) Seeing if you want meet me later

Read (2:40 p.m.): Can you pls call me

O'Keefe (2:40 p.m.): Have to take them to the dr. He has practice

Read (2:41 p.m.): Yeah five mins

O'Keefe (2:43 p.m.): My father just walked in

Read (2:44 p.m.) Ok, can you pls call me for two mins?

O'Keefe (2:44 p.m.) Not right now

Read (2:44 p.m.): I’m there when anyone else needs me

Read (2:46 p.m.): Yes John. You gave me utter grief this morning. I’d like you to call me for a mins.

Read (2:47 p.m.): I’ve been trying to get over the hump w is arguing and now you tell me you’re not into things. And you don’t want to fight weekly but fly off the handle at 8am w me. Like you’re setting me up to fail.

Read (3:30 p.m.): Hello??

O'Keefe (3:35 p.m.): Hi

Jan. 29, 2022 messages:

Read (12:55 a.m.): I’m going home

Read (12:55 a.m.): see you later

Read (1:02 a.m.): Your kids are [expletive] ALONE

Read (1:04 a.m.): Im back in Mansfield. The kids are home alone

There is no testimony in the Read trial on Wednesday due to the Juneteenth holiday. A full day of testimony is expected Thursday followed by a half day on Friday.