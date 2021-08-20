Here's What NH Is Doing to Prepare for the Arrival of Tropical Storm Henri

New Hampshire officials are urging residents to take precautions now as the state braces for its first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years.

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New Hampshire by Sunday. New Hampshire has not had a direct impact from a hurricane since Hurricane Bob in 1991.

"State officials are working around the clock to monitor the impacts of this impending storm," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Friday. "The state is putting every resource forward in our efforts to respond to Henri. Our top priority is keeping folks safe, so it is important that everyone heed the messaging from Emergency Management Officials that will come through the weekend."

He said the state has been in contact with utility providers, which are all closely monitoring storm updates and taking steps to be prepared to respond to any outages.

New Hampshire officials advised residents to go to ReadyNH.gov and issued the following tips ahead of the storm's arrival:

Steps to be prepared:

Sign up for NH Alerts at ReadyNH.gov and monitor news and weather for current conditions.

Have an emergency kit with enough food, water and medicine for everyone in your household for a minimum of three days. Don’t forget your pets.

Have a plan – have contact information, know your evacuation route or alternative location, and a plan of action for emergencies.

Take action before a hurricane:

Monitor local radio or television for official emergency information and instructions.

Tie down or bring in any objects that could be blown around by winds.

Keep rain gutters and downspouts clear of debris to reduce home flooding risks.

Board up or cover windows.

Know your potential risk for flooding and you evacuation route – if advised to evacuate, do so immediately.

Be safe during a hurricane: