MAP: Here's What the Boston Common of the Future Could Look Like

The City of Boston is unveiling its vision for the future of the Boston Common Wednesday, by releasing a new master plan that authors call an "aspirational yet pragmatic framework" for substantive change at America's first public park.

The master plan, which was put together by the city's Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of the Public Garden, lays out proposed improvements that range from the very tangible, like new tree plantings, to operational level changes, like strengthening daily and special event management.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials held a news conference Wednesday morning to make the announcement.

"Boston Common is truly a place that is meant to bring us together," Mayor Wu said. "If you take a spin through that report, the plan will show that they have thought about and woven together the ideas from residents around things that should apply across the entire Common: How do we get around? How do we enter? How do the spaces and entrances actually feel like and look like so everyone sees this as their home?"

Mayor Wu said the Common is not only an important space for the community together, but also a key piece of green infrastructure in the city.

"Through these recommendations outlined in this plan, the park's natural, historic, cultural and visual character will be strengthened and preserved for both today's users and future generations," Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Ryan Woods said. "Park users will find improvements throughout the park with increased flexibility, better use of space, new features and enhanced visitor orientation and interpretation."

What Are the Proposed Improvements?

The city's master plan divides the proposed improvements that it outlines into two overarching themes: improvements to the built environment and operational and management upgrades.

Under that first theme, which illustrates proposed capital improvements, four categories of changes are presented.

Strategies that would impact the entire park include bolstering both the tree canopy and seating, improving routes around the Common and creating more robust infrastructure for events.

Another focus in the master plan is to restore and clarify park edges and entrances, which highlights several specific entrances, as well as the park's perimeter as a whole as targets for improvements.

Several of the Boston Common's amenities are being eyed for upgrades, too, like the Frog Pond and Pavilion, the Visitor Information Center and the Concessions Building and Plaza.

Also included in the plan is a recommendation to enhance and diversity the Common's active recreation opportunities, which includes upgrades and a reconfiguration to the athletic field, an expansion to the tennis court as well as a buildup of the Tadpole Playground.

Changes at the operational level are being proposed in addition to the physical improvements. Those proposals include establishing new park management protocols and strengthening event management that aims to allow hosting special events "without overburdening the landscape".

"The infrastructure is tired and worn and deteriorated," President of the Friends of the Public Garden Liz Vizza said. "This plan has a unified vision for the evolving needs of the people and also of the park."

How Were the Proposals Developed?

The proposals outlined in the master plan were developed with a series of guiding principles and goals in mind. Here are the overall goals of the plan.

An online survey collected around 4,500 responses, where nearly a third of people said they wanted beautified landscape features, and 28% reported they wanted to see improved physical infrastructure. 41% said the physical condition was fair.

Boston officials are asking people to take a look at the plan, and provide their input during a 45-day public comment period.

"We do have to make some choices around prioritization, where we start and any changes we may want to make as well," Mayor Wu said. " This public comment period is very, very important. We invite everyone to submit their feedback."

"We really would like people to engage with this plan, share their thoughts and join us in the long-term work to realize that vision," Chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space Reverend Mariama White-Hammond said.