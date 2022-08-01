Here's What the Red Sox Are Seeking Major in Potential Trade Deadline Deals

Report: What Red Sox are seeking in potential deadline trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox seemingly are trying to walk a fine line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

Recent reports suggested the Red Sox are open to trading veterans such as designated hitter J.D. Martinez, catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

But The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that the Sox are unlikely to be "pure sellers," noting that Boston is "seeking major leaguers" in return for veterans on expiring deals such as Martinez and Vazquez.

A traditional seller would target another team's top prospects in exchange for veteran rentals. For example, the Red Sox reportedly have had past interest in Mets infield prospect Mark Vientos, and it appears New York could be willing to part with Vientos to land a starting catcher like Vazquez as it eyes a deep postseason run.

Boston certainly doesn't appear to be a postseason threat after going 8-19 in the month of July. Chris Sale and Trevor Story highlight a lengthy list of starters who are sidelined with injuries for the foreseeable future. Then again, the Red Sox are just 3.5 games out of a wild card spot, so perhaps the team feels it can recapture the magic of the 2021 postseason when it came two games shy of a World Series.

It's also possible chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is trying to do right by his players, who have been "frustrated" by the team's lack of urgency in addressing glaring roster holes, per our John Tomase.

It's unclear which major league player(s) a serious contender would be willing to part with in a deal with Boston, but we may find out between now and Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.