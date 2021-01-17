Here's What to Know About Security Measures Ahead of Wednesday's Inauguration

The nation is on edge ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden as the country's 46th president.

Locally, both FBI Boston and police have that there’s no indication of any real threat to Massachusetts.

At the same time, federal law enforcement officials have warned all 50 states that violent protester uprisings are possible at all 50 state capitols ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden.

With that threat still very much possible, law enforcement officials are not taking any chances. Officials with the National Guard tell us that 500 guard members will be activated here in the Bay State in the event that they are needed.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts could decline the request to deploy Guard members to Washington, D.C. if it felt they were needed here at home, but he said the request was for "an eminently manageable number" so he didn't think that would be necessary. Upwards of 25,000 National Guardsmen from around the country are due in the nation's capital by early this week.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said the mob that stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 committed acts of treason and puts the blame for the current circumstances squarely on the shoulders of President Trump.

Additionally, there have been allegations that members of Congress may have helped the rioters, and Markey said there needs to be an investigation to see if there was any collusion.