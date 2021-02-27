Here's What to Know About the Latest Mass. COVID Travel Order Change

And then there were none.

North Dakota had been the only state within the continental United States deemed low-risk enough that travelers from there could arrive in Massachusetts without quarantining under its COVID travel order.

But North Dakota was removed from the list Friday, leaving just one state and a U.S. territory on the low-risk list. Here's what to know about the adjustment to the order:

The change to the order went into effect Saturday after midnight, meaning that, starting Saturday, people arriving into Massachusetts from North Dakota have to follow quarantine rules, along with travelers from 48 other states.

Travelers from places that aren't on the low-risk list must fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days, according to the state's guidelines.

Hawaii is the lone U.S. state still deemed low-risk. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, is also classified as low-risk under the latest guidelines.

To be included on Massachusetts' list of low-risk states for travel, the location must have fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 people and a positive COVID-19 test rate below 5%. Both figures must hold over at least a seven-day average.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

See more the full details on the Massachusetts travel order here.