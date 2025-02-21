Here's what to know about the order for Mass. utilities to lower gas bills

Some relief is on the way for Massachusetts gas customers who have been reporting skyrocketing costs on their bills this winter.

Massachusetts' gas utilities have been ordered to lower prices for residents by at least 5% for March and April, saying immediate measures are necessary during this cold weather.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In a three-page letter, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities cited a "combination of increased supply costs, the recovery of unusually high programmatic costs through delivery charges, and a cold winter" for unsustainably high prices.

The order says that the utilities will make up the cost of the move during the warm season. That means that while customers will see some immediate relief, they will be charged for those deferred costs during the off-peak season when things warm up.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Amid cold temperatures that have many cranking up the heat, several Massachusetts residents say they've had record-high heating bills. Here's what's fueling the cost increase for home heating. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

The letter, sent to Eversource, National Grid, Unitil, Liberty and Berkshire Gas Company on Thursday, notes that the agency will investigate whether it makes sense to permanently shift gas costs to off-peak seasons.

The companies have until 5 p.m. Monday to file the proposed adjustments.

It's worth noting that DPU did originally approve 30% rate increases last November that ended up driving bills up this winter.

If you or somebody you know is struggling to pay their energy or utility bills this winter, Massachusetts has programs to help mitigate those costs.

The Department of Energy Resources has information about consumer rights and how to prevent shut-off during the winter months.

Read the DPU's letter here: