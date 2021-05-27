Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
VTA Yard Shooting

Here's What We Know About the California Rail Yard Shooting Victims

The victims' jobs included bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and assistant superintendent. One had worked for the transit authority since 1999.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose.

Here's what we know about the victims, who were identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner as VTA employees Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Place your cursor over a photo or click on the information icon to learn more about each of those who lost their lives in the attack. The graphic below will be updated as we learn more about each victim.

Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.

Among the San Jose mass shooting victims being remembered are two Valley Transportation Authority workers with families, whose lives and futures ended much too soon. Scott Budman reports.

A vigil for the victims was held Thursday at San Jose City Hall. VTA said it is planning a public memorial for the victims.

Adrian Balleza is described by a friend as a loving husband and father who loved his job because he was serving his community. Anoushah Rasta reports.

VTA Yard Shooting May 27

Authorities ID 9 Victims of San Jose Rail Yard Shooting

VTA Yard Shooting 12 hours ago

Gunman Faced Disciplinary Hearing on Day of San Jose Attack

This article tagged under:

VTA Yard ShootingSAN JOSE
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us