Here's When New England's Theme Parks Reopen for the Season

One of New England's most beloved family theme parks is set to open for its 120th season later this month.

Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire will be up and running for the season on Saturday, May 28, with doors set to open at 10:30 a.m.

In order to ride thrills such as the Yankee Cannonball or Boston Tea Party can enter the park at a general admission rate of $44 through June 30, before the price rises to $54 for the peak summer months.

There are currently no COVID-19 restrictions in place for the 2022 season, though the park is asking anyone who feels unwell to stay home. Unlike last summer, tickets are no longer required to be purchased in advance, though the option is still available for its "Good Any Day" tickets.

Water Country USA - Saturday, May 28

New England's largest water park opens over Memorial Day Weekend for a daily entry rate of $29.99 through June 12 before increasing.

The park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire currently has no COVID-19 restrictions.

Water Country has said that the 2022 season will be its longest ever.

Funtown Splashtown - Saturday, May 28

The venue in Saco, Maine also opens its doors for the 2022 season on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend, with a daily general admission rate of $50.

Storyland USA - Saturday, May 28

Tickets can be bought for the park in Bartlett, New Hampshire for $29.99 online and $54.99 at the gate.

Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts opened for the season early, back on April 9.