Here's when to see Tuesday night's full pink moon

The full pink moon occurs Tuesday night and our weather will be perfect for viewing.

The moonrise is at 7:34 p.m. for Boston and the moon is officially full at 7:49 p.m. That is the exact time the moon is positioned 180 degrees from the sun, though the moon appears full all night, and even for the next couple nights.

Our nickname for this moon is not from the color it will appear to be, but from native first wildflowers to bloom called the moss pink or pink phlox flowers.

The Native Americans refer to this moon as the Breaking Ice or Moon of the Red Grass Appearing to reference spring thaws and the return of growth.

This moon will appear in many shades, starting at moonrise this evening and opposite the sunset. Depending on the air pollutants or particles in the sky, it can look different shades of yellow, blue, orange, red or pink. And how close the moon is to the horizon can distort the size.

It's all an optical illusion, and a special one to catch every so often. So, grab your camera, set up with a clear view of the horizon and enjoy the peaceful show.