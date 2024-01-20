Here's where Massachusetts got snow on Friday night

A smaller scale storm impacted Massachusetts on Friday night, leaving varied amounts of snow in parts of the Bay state.

While the Boston area escaped untouched by snow, the Cape and parts of western Massachusetts still received over an inch of snow.

Here are the totals.

Massachusetts:

Centerville: 2.5 inches

Wellfleet: 2.3 inches

Becket: 2 inches

Savoy: 1.1 inches

East Yarmouth: 1 inch