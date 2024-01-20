snow

Here's where Massachusetts got snow on Friday night

Light snow falling.
Getty Images

A smaller scale storm impacted Massachusetts on Friday night, leaving varied amounts of snow in parts of the Bay state.

While the Boston area escaped untouched by snow, the Cape and parts of western Massachusetts still received over an inch of snow.

Here are the totals.

Massachusetts:

Centerville: 2.5 inches
Wellfleet: 2.3 inches
Becket: 2 inches
Savoy: 1.1 inches
East Yarmouth: 1 inch

