Here's where to find cooling centers around Greater Boston this week

With a heat wave in the forecast, many communities are already announcing details on cooling stations for those in need.

Here's a look at some of the cooling stations that have been announced so far:

Boston

A heat emergency has been declared in Boston from Thursday through Friday. To help residents stay cool, cooling centers will be open at 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Additionally, 64 splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the city. Select indoor BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End are open. Visitors to the BCYF Mirabella Pool can find swim session times here. Registration for times to swim at BCYF’s indoor pools can be found at this link. Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat.

Easton

Fire Chief Justin Alexander and the Easton Fire Department are reminding residents of cooling center information and hot weather safety tips ahead of another stretch of hot weather. You can call Easton Police at 508-230-3322 and press 0 to be put in contact with the cooling center team should you require the assistance of a cooling center at any point during these high temperatures.

Maynard

Fire Chief Angela Lawless announces that the Maynard Fire Department will be opening a cooling center, as temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees in the coming days. The Cooling Center is located at the Maynard Fire Department, 30 Sudbury St., and will be open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathrooms and water fountains are available. Residents are encouraged to bring their own water bottle to refill.

Medford

The City will be making cooling centers available at locations around Medford during the forecasted heat wave July 26 through July 28, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn announced.

Cooling centers will be located at the following locations:

• Medford Police Department Community Room (100 Main St.), available 24 hours a day

• Medford Senior Center (101 Riverside Ave.), from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Medford Public Library (111 High St.), from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on July 26 and 27, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 28

In addition to visiting cooling centers, residents are encouraged to follow other extreme hot weather safety tips, such as wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of water, staying indoors as much as possible, and wearing sunscreen with a high SPF. For more information on extreme heat safety, visit www.medfordma.org/for-residents/hot-weather-safety-tips. With questions about cooling centers or heat wave safety, contact the Board of Health at 781-393-2560.

Nashua

Nashua will have cooling centers open at the following locations on Thursday:

Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, 2 Quincy St. -- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pheasant Lane Mall, 310 Daniel Webster Highway -- 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nashua Public Library, 2 Court St. -- 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

On Friday, Nashua will have cooling centers open at these locations:

Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, 2 Quincy St. -- 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pheasant Lane Mall, 310 Daniel Webster Highway -- 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

You can ride a Nashua Transit Bus to the cooling centers free on Thursday and Friday only, between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Just let the driver know you are going to a cooling center.

City pools will also be open at the following locations:

Centennial Pool, Sargents Avenue (Monday-Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.)

Crown Hill Pool, Burke Street (Monday-Saturday from 1-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.)

Rotary Pool & Wading Pool, Cleveland Street (Monday-Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.)

Splash Pad, National Street

Worcester

Due to a forecasted high heat index Thursday and Friday, the Worcester Public Library and Worcester Senior Center will serve as cooling centers for residents. Both facilities will be available as cooling centers during normal operating hours. Expansion of services will be assessed and made available as necessary. The Worcester Public Library, located at 3 Salem Square, is open from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Worcester Senior Center, located at 128 Providence St., is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The city continues to engage in negotiations with various community partners regarding space and resources with the goal of establishing additional warming and cooling centers in each City Council district. Both cooling centers are accessible via the Worcester Regional Transit Authority, which continues to provide fare-free service. WRTA bus #6 and #7 stop at the Worcester Public Library. WRTA bus #1 and #11 stop at the Worcester Senior Center. The WRTA also provides curb-to-curb ADA transportation. For information on bus routes, ADA transportation and travel training, please call the WRTA at 508-453-3462.

