Here's Where to Get COVID Vaccine for Children Ages 5-11 in NH

The state of New Hampshire has preordered about 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 as approval for that age group makes its way through the federal channels.

If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decides to recommend the shots next week, state officials said Wednesday that shots could be administered as early as the end of that week. The state says it has 125,000 children in the 5-11 age group.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Schools are being encouraged to set up vaccine clinics for children, but in the meantime, the state is providing a map of 200 vaccine sites for children 5-11 at pharmacies, primary care doctors, hospitals, and urgent care clinics.

The map can be found at the vaccines.nh.gov website.