Here's Where to Turn if You Need Help Paying Heating Bills This Winter

As consumers face rising energy costs ahead of winter in Massachusetts, there are resources people can go to to make sure the heat stays on, even if you're having trouble paying.

Renters, homeowners and small businesses can get a free energy audit done by Mass Save, which will find opportunities for insulation and air sealing.

Incentives are also available through Mass Save for heating system upgrades, weatherization and insulation upgrades, water heaters, programmable thermostats, appliances and more.

Some may qualify based on income leaves for help with energy-saving upgrades, like insulation upgrades.

Help Paying Your Bills

Mass Save offers rebates and incentives to replace old and inefficient equipment, which you can learn more about here.