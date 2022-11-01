Here's Where to Turn if You Need Help Paying Heating Bills This Winter

As consumers face rising energy costs ahead of winter in Massachusetts, there are resources people can go to to make sure the heat stays on, even if you're having trouble paying.
Mass Save
Renters, homeowners and small businesses can get a free energy audit done by Mass Save, which will find opportunities for insulation and air sealing.
Incentives are also available through Mass Save for heating system upgrades, weatherization and insulation upgrades, water heaters, programmable thermostats, appliances and more.
Some may qualify based on income leaves for help with energy-saving upgrades, like insulation upgrades.
Help Paying Your Bills
- You can reach out to your utility company if you're having trouble paying a gas or electric bill. Use this link to find contact information.
- You can call the state hotline for social service programs at 211, or visit this website to learn more about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
- If you aren't eligible for that program, you may be able to receive a one-time grant through the Salvation Army’s Good Neighbor Energy Fund.
- Utility companies are not allowed to turn off gas or electric heat between Nov. 15 and March 15. If your heat gets shut off, contact the utility company directly. If that doesn't work, reach out to the Department of Public Utilities at 877-886-5066 or file a complaint involving a gas, electric, or water company online.
