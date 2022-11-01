Local

Utility Costs

Here's Where to Turn if You Need Help Paying Heating Bills This Winter

There are places you can go for help if you can't pay your bills

By Matt Fortin

Natural Gas
Getty Images/Cameron Davidson

As consumers face rising energy costs ahead of winter in Massachusetts, there are resources people can go to to make sure the heat stays on, even if you're having trouble paying.

Mass Save

Renters, homeowners and small businesses can get a free energy audit done by Mass Save, which will find opportunities for insulation and air sealing.

Incentives are also available through Mass Save for heating system upgrades, weatherization and insulation upgrades, water heaters, programmable thermostats, appliances and more.

Some may qualify based on income leaves for help with energy-saving upgrades, like insulation upgrades.

Help Paying Your Bills

Here are some ways you can lower your energy use and save money.

Mass Save offers rebates and incentives to replace old and inefficient equipment, which you can learn more about here.

This article tagged under:

Utility CostsMassachusettsHeating Bills
