Here's why doctors suggest adding vision exams to your back-to-school list

It's back to class and for kids that means a lot of reading and writing whether it's on a white board, books or a screen.

But all of that can put a lot of strain on their eyes.

"It could impact their learning if they're not able to see as well as they can," said Dr. Nimesh Patel of Mass Eye and Ear Hospital.

He said it's a good idea to add a vision exam to your back-to-school list.

"Many kids may have a small prescription that they need and it's nice to get that figured out before they get into class," said Patel.

According to the American Optometric Association, 1 in 4 school age kids have a vision disorder.

Parents should look out for frequent headaches, holding books and screens too close to their face, frequent eye rubbing or blinking and seeing double.

And if your kids play sports make sure their eyes are always protected.

"If you have a sport that has some projectiles and issues that can hurt the eyes that they're taking the precautions in the game but also in the practices," said Patel.