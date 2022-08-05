Local

Secretary Xavier Becerra

HHS Secretary Visiting Mass. After Monkeypox Emergency Declaration

The Health and Human Services Secretary will visit Leominster and Boston Friday, just one day after declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the heels of the Vice President's visit Thursday, another official in the Biden Administration is coming to the Bay State.

Secretary Xavier Becerra will be in Massachusetts discussing both food insecurity and reproductive health.

The White House says this week's declaration is meant to strengthen and accelerate the administration’s response to the continued rapid transmission of Monkeypox in the U.S.

It came as criticism grows of the nation’s response to the outbreak, including lack of testing and scarcity of vaccine.

There are more than 6,600 cases nationwide, including 157 in the Commonwealth. That’s an increase of 42 cases locally in just the past week.

President Biden has also appointed a new National Monkeypox Response Coordinator and Deputy Coordinator.

As the Monkeypox vaccine remains very limited across the country and in Massachusetts, HHS shipped an additional 266,000 doses of the vaccine this past week. There should be an additional 150,000 doses arriving in the U.S. next month.

