Marty Walsh’s mom received a phone call from someone special for Mother’s Day this year: President Joe Biden.

The call from POTUS and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was videotaped and tweeted.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Don’t forget to call your moms today, folks. pic.twitter.com/2oQ9mAo3Uh — President Biden (@POTUS) May 9, 2021

“Say hi to your mom,” the president says to the former mayor of Boston in the video.

“Hi Ma, how are ya?” asks Walsh.

Biden tweeted out the exchange as a reminder: don't forget to call your mom on Mother's Day.