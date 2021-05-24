High Levels of Toxic Chemicals Found in Some Mass. Water Supplies

Massachusetts communities are finding elevated levels of chemicals in their drinking water since the state implemented new safety regulations last fall.

The town of Wayland has been handing out cases of bottled water since it first found certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in two of three wells at the Happy Hollow wellfield in February. In their most recent update, town officials said they plan to shut down one well, treat the second well showing elevated levels and blend the treated water with water from the third well.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The short-term solution will bring Happy Hollow supply into compliance with regulations set by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), officials said, but work continues to find a long-term solution.

MassDEP adopted a strict drinking water standard in October 2020, limiting the sum of six specific PFAS to no more than 20 parts per trillion. The standard is meant to protect people against adverse health effects from drinking the water.

PFAS levels are continuously monitored across the state. Other communities are addressing similar issues, including Natick and Wellesley. The town of Natick is holding a community meeting to discuss the matter on Wednesday night.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals often found in drinking water, but people are also exposed through consumer products and food. The family of chemicals has been used since the 1950’s to manufacture stain-resistant, water-resistant, and non-stick products.

Studies indicate that exposure to high levels of certain PFAS could cause a variety of health effects including compromised immune systems, diseases and have even been linked to cancer.

Meanwhile, Wayland officials said all other wells in town are in compliance but continue to be monitored. The town is also planning to apply for state grant funding to help pay for a portion of the short-term solution.

Wayland was handing out cases of water to residents as an immediate response but the town is now transitioning to a rebate system. Eligible residents can apply for a rebate on their water bill. Further information on the program and instructions on how to apply are available on the town’s PFAS6 webpage.