Massachusetts

High school football games in Plymouth moved up due to EEE risk

If you are outside, health officials recommend wearing long-sleeved clothing and using bug spray with DEET

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a second human case of eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, was confirmed in Massachusetts, prompting a change of plan in Plymouth.

Both Plymouth North and Plymouth South high schools are changing the times of their football games to not only protect the players and coaches, but to also protect the fans from EEE.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Now, all home football games in Plymouth will be played starting at 4 p.m., and all teams need to be off the fields by dusk. This is due to the town's high-risk status for EEE.

This also comes as the Department of Public Health announced the second confirmed human case of EEE in the state Thursday. It's a woman in her 30s who was exposed in the area of Plymouth County.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

There's also a second EEE case in a horse in Plymouth County confirmed this week.

Health officials say both became infected before aerial spraying for mosquitoes was done this week.

The town of Plymouth said it's taken proactive measures by closing all parks and fields between the hours of dusk and dawn.

That means even beyond the high school teams, all athletic leagues and other organizations using public parks and fields will be prohibited from continuing their activities after dusk.

If you are outside, health officials recommend wearing long-sleeved clothing and using bug spray with DEET.

More EEE news

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Aug 27

EEE, West Nile, malaria, dengue: What to know about mosquito-borne diseases spreading in the US

Massachusetts Aug 27

‘Anything they can do to prevent it': Mosquito spraying begins in areas at risk of EEE

Health & Wellness Aug 21

Mass. communities at critical EEE risk consider safety measures

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsPlymouth County
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us