High School, Middle School in Lockdown in Ashburnham Due to Bomb Threat

The high school and middle school in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, were placed in lockdown Tuesday morning as a result of a bomb threat at the high school, police said.

"There is an active investigation at both Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook (Middle School) parking lots," Ashburnham police said in a statement. "Currently the schools are in lock down and there is no interior threat."

No traffic was allowed into either school during the lockdown, which was lifted around 10 a.m. after both schools were searched and cleared. Police said there is no information that the threat was credible.

Ashburnham, a town of about 6,000 residents, is located in Worcester County along the New Hampshire border, just northwest of Fitchburg.

Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said Gardner High School also received a bomb threat Tuesday morning, one of 20 schools he said received similar threats. All Gardner students were evacuated and the area was declared safe after a search of the building and all buses. Students have since returned to class.

No further information about what other schools might have received threats were immediately available.