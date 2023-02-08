Local

Apparent Hoax Threats Sent to Schools Across Vermont, Police Say

The governor's office and various state agencies were investigating the calls, and a news conference was expected to be held at the state house Wednesday

By Asher Klein

A school in Vermont that closed Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, amid a rash of swatting incidents statewide.
WPTZ-TV

A spate of apparently false reports of shootings at Vermont schools was being reported statewide Wednesday morning, police said.

Vermont State Police said that none of the threats received Wednesday appeared to credible, and that they were coming from phone numbers that were either spoofed or associated with internet accounts.

They "appear to be associated with ongoing nationwide hoax phone threats of school shootings, bomb threats, and other violent events that have proved to be unfounded," police said in a statement.

​The governor's office and various state agencies were investigating the calls, and a news conference was expected to be held at the state house Wednesday.

Among the hoax calls was Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington. Police there characterized what happened as a "swatting incident." No acts of violence were discovered at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, police told NBC affiliate WPTZ, which was reaching out for more information.

The Vermont History Museum in Montpelier was also locked down, according to the Vermont Historical Society.

Also Wednesday, in New Hampshire and across the country, law enforcement was looking into apparently false calls of threats at Walmart stores.

This article tagged under:

Vermontswatting
