In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

High School Senior Named Boston's Youth Poet Laureate

An 18-year-old high school senior has been named Boston’s Youth Poet Laureate.

Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement this week that Anjalequa Leynneyah Verona Birkett, who attends the John D. O’Bryant School of Math & Science, was selected this week from among three finalists.

Wu says Birkett is already a community leader. Birkett will receive a $2,000 annual stipend and will also publish her own collection of poetry.

She said in a statement she wants to use the opportunity to connect with Boston youth through poetry and the arts, find what issues they want to change and how they want to improve the community.

