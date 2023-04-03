High School Student Accused of Bringing Gun to School in Lowell

A student at the Career Academy in Lowell, Massachusetts was arrested Monday, accused of bringing a gun to school.

Lowell police said the student walked into school with the gun in his jacket and it was discovered when he left that jacket in the main office. Police were called in around 11:30 a.m. and the student was arrested without any issues.

The student was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a firearm in a school. He was not publicly identified.

Police dogs trained in gun detection were brought in to sweep the school as a precaution, but nothing else was found. There will be an increased police presence and extra security at the school over the next few days.

More details were not immediately available.