High temps for final week of summer; rain moves in midweek

We’re cruising through the final few days of summer – and Mother Nature offers up one final hurrah of high temperatures in the 80s.

Underneath mostly sunny skies and a southeast wind Monday, temperatures will sit about 10° hotter than usual for mid-September, but it’s still enjoyable outside without the humidity. Monday night is mild, but again, we’re looking at another hot day Tuesday.

The real change will arrive mid-week with the leftovers of a tropical system that brings rain and scattered clouds. The disturbance will act as a coastal low, and influence wind at the coast, and breaking waves along the shore.

Temperatures will also be relatively cooler, than as of late, too—and are back in the 70s, to upper 60s.

The rain isn’t a flooding rain, nor is severe weather expected…but it is something we haven’t seen the likes of for nearly a month. This should be enough to give sprinklers a break, for those of you who continue to water your lawns.

Most of the moisture will focus along the Massachusetts Turnpike, and south…but a few showers break through the Merrimack Valley, too.