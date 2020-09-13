Higher Temperatures Sweep In Before Cold Front

Temperatures today will be a little warmer than they were yesterday with high temperatures reaching the 70s.

Another cold front will move through overnight with a couple of showers that may linger into Monday morning. Any showers will clear, giving way to afternoon sunshine.

As a whole, much of the week ahead will be quiet. We desperately need rain, but it appears we won’t get much if any through the end of the week.

The tropics are heating up and Paulette will bring in some big surf Monday and Tuesday. Aside from these fringe effects we aren’t expecting much tropical activity across New England.