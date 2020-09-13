Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
weather new england

Higher Temperatures Sweep In Before Cold Front

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures today will be a little warmer than they were yesterday with high temperatures reaching the 70s.

Another cold front will move through overnight with a couple of showers that may linger into Monday morning. Any showers will clear, giving way to afternoon sunshine.

As a whole, much of the week ahead will be quiet. We desperately need rain, but it appears we won’t get much if any through the end of the week.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

No Arrest Yet in Attleboro Double Stabbing That Left 1 Woman Dead

St. Anselm Church 9 hours ago

Parishioners at Sudbury Church Holding 24/7 Vigil to Protest Its Closing

The tropics are heating up and Paulette will bring in some big surf Monday and Tuesday. Aside from these fringe effects we aren’t expecting much tropical activity across New England.

This article tagged under:

weather new england
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us