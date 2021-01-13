Local

weather new england

Higher Temperatures Than Usual Continue

It’s also been more than a week since we’ve seen anything more than a trace of precipitation

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yesterday we talked about the mild start to January. Well, officially the first 12 days have featured temperatures that have been above average.

It also marks the 22nd day of above average temperatures. It’s also been more than a week since we’ve seen anything more than a trace of precipitation.

This quiet weather will continue for a while longer. Our next chance for rain will be Friday going into the weekend. Latest guidance points at a heavy batch of rain. Temperatures for the remainder of the week look to stay at or just above average.

There still appears to be a pattern change heading into the end of the 10-day. By no means will it be frigid air, but significantly cool air will be moving in and we may see some snow to go along with it.

