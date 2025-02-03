Boston Restaurant Talk

Highly-rated South End pizza spot opening new location

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Picco

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A highly-rated pizza spot in Boston that is also known for its ice cream is expanding to a space in MetroWest.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A message sent by a source (Gary Goldblatt) indicates that Picco is planning to open in Marlborough, moving into the space on Main Street that had once been home to a location of Santander Bank. It appears that if all goes as planned, the new location of the dining spot will open sometime this spring, and in addition to pizza and ice cream, it is also looking to offer beer, wine, and cocktails.

Picco first opened on Tremont Street in Boston's South End in 2004, offering pizza made with sourdough and being known for its crispy, charred crust.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the upcoming location of Picco in Marlborough is 181 Main Street, Marlborough, MA, 01752. The website for the business is at https://www.piccoboston.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

First Alert Weather 18 mins ago

Slick roads possible Monday night, more chances for wintry weather this weekend

New England Patriots 51 mins ago

Rich Gannon shares incredible story behind why Patriots traded him

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us