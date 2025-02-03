[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A highly-rated pizza spot in Boston that is also known for its ice cream is expanding to a space in MetroWest.

A message sent by a source (Gary Goldblatt) indicates that Picco is planning to open in Marlborough, moving into the space on Main Street that had once been home to a location of Santander Bank. It appears that if all goes as planned, the new location of the dining spot will open sometime this spring, and in addition to pizza and ice cream, it is also looking to offer beer, wine, and cocktails.

Picco first opened on Tremont Street in Boston's South End in 2004, offering pizza made with sourdough and being known for its crispy, charred crust.

The address for the upcoming location of Picco in Marlborough is 181 Main Street, Marlborough, MA, 01752. The website for the business is at https://www.piccoboston.com/

