Patriots

Hightower, 4 Other Patriots Players Opt Out of 2020 NFL Season

NBC Sports - Boston

New England Patriots’ Dont’a Hightower during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Three players who were expected to be key cogs on the 2020 New England Patriots have reportedly opted out of the NFL season due to the coroanvirus pandemic.

News first leaked out Monday that newly-signed fullback Dan Vitale had exercised his opt-out clause. With the departure of Tom Brady this offseason, Vitale, 26, was expected to be a critical part of a run-heavy offense. His decision was likely influenced by the fact that he and his wife have a newborn baby.

On Monday night, it was learned that offensive tackle Marcus Cannon would also be opting out. The 32-year-old would have been entering his 10th season in the league and was seen as a leader on the offensive line.

And now, ESPN reports that star linebacker Dont'a Hightower, the leader of a relatively inexperienced linebacking corps, won't be playing either. Hightower, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler.

Schefter said running back Brandon Bolden is also sitting out, and offensive lineman Najee Toran had opted out on Monday.

Patriots players are expected to report to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday for COVID-19 testing ahead of the start of training camp. Quarterbacks and rookies arrived Monday.

The team's first practice in full pads is scheduled for Saturday. No fans will be allowed.

The Patriots are scheduled to kick off the season at hoe on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

