Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
NH State Police

Highway Car Chase Begins in Maine and Ends on Opposite Side of Road in New Hampshire

The suspect evaded State Police in Maine and drove across I-95's center divider to drive in the opposite direction of traffic when fleeing from NH State Police

By Evan Ringle

Sunday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police apprehended a suspect of an armed robbery in Auburn, ME after a motor chase which started in Maine and ended on the wrong side of the highway in New Hampshire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Ahmed Duale, a 27 year-old resident of Lewiston, ME evaded Maine State Police driving down Interstate 95 South, where once crossing state lines, drove across the center median of the highway and fled from NH State Police driving the opposite way of traffic,

After failing to escape custody, Duale stopped his vehicle at a center median in Greenland, NH, and was charged with Felony Reckless Conduct, Disobeying a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Operation and Indecent Exposure.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This case is still under active investigation.

More Stories

Monroe 8 hours ago

Woman Wanted in Connection to Vehicle Break-Ins in Wolcott, Conn. Taken Into Custody After Crash in Nearby City

Amesbury MA 4 hours ago

Body of Amesbury Man Discovered in Submerged Vehicle in Lee, NH

This article tagged under:

NH State PoliceNew HampshireMaineSTATE POLICEcar chase
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us