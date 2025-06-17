New Hampshire

Hiker dies after suffering medical emergency in NH's White Mountains

The incident happened on Monday afternoon on Valley Way Trail in Low and Burbanks Grant.

By Marc Fortier

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

A hiker died after suffering a medical emergency in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Monday afternoon.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they were notified around 1:30 p.m. Monday of a solo hiker who had reportedly collapsed while hiking on Valley Way Trail in Low and Burbanks Grant in the White Mountain National Forest.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bystanders who saw the hiker collapse got to him immediately, but found him unresponsive. They called 911 and began providing CPR.

Based on the severity of the call and given that the nearest road was about 3 miles away, Fish and Game requested assistance from the Army National Guard, which mobilized a helicopter crew to respond form its hangar in Concord. At the same time, rescue crews also began hiking to the location on foot via the Valley Way Trail.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Around 3:15 p.m., an Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter and its crew were able to pick up the injured hiker from his remote mountainside location and transport him to a waiting ambulance at the Gorham Municipal Airport.

But despite the best efforts of emergency crews, officials said the hiker, identified as 70-year-old Richard Perrault, of Clinton, Connecticut, died.

No further information about the incident was released.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Jun 15

Two Bedford, NH, police officers struck by vehicle in hotel parking lot

New Hampshire Jun 14

Child struck by a car Thursday in Manchester has died; her sibling remains hospitalized

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us