Hiker dies after suffering medical emergency in NH's White Mountains

A hiker died after suffering a medical emergency in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Monday afternoon.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they were notified around 1:30 p.m. Monday of a solo hiker who had reportedly collapsed while hiking on Valley Way Trail in Low and Burbanks Grant in the White Mountain National Forest.

Bystanders who saw the hiker collapse got to him immediately, but found him unresponsive. They called 911 and began providing CPR.

Based on the severity of the call and given that the nearest road was about 3 miles away, Fish and Game requested assistance from the Army National Guard, which mobilized a helicopter crew to respond form its hangar in Concord. At the same time, rescue crews also began hiking to the location on foot via the Valley Way Trail.

Around 3:15 p.m., an Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter and its crew were able to pick up the injured hiker from his remote mountainside location and transport him to a waiting ambulance at the Gorham Municipal Airport.

But despite the best efforts of emergency crews, officials said the hiker, identified as 70-year-old Richard Perrault, of Clinton, Connecticut, died.

No further information about the incident was released.