New Hampshire

Hiker in medical emergency flown off NH's Mt. Monadnock

Officials didn't share the hiker's condition after she was received at the hospital, and didn't identify her

By Asher Klein

File photo
NBC10 Boston

A hiker experiencing a medical emergency was flown off New Hampshire's Mt. Monadnock Sunday, officials said.

It took about two hours from the time state park staff were notified of the hiker's possibly life-threatening condition until a MedFlight helicopter flew off on its way to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Monday.

The hiker's condition was first reported about 3:30 p.m., officials said, though they didn't say what her condition was. Staff at Monadnock State Park met with her about 3:38 p.m., and they realized she was having a medical emergency.

At 4 p.m., they notified the Fish and Game Department, which prompted the medical helicopter to be called. Meanwhile, park rangers cleared a landing zone above the tree line.

The helicopter landed about 5 p.m. and took off again about 5:32 p.m. Officials didn't share the hiker's condition after she was received at the hospital, and didn't identify her.

"New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers that hiking with a partner or group is the best way to mitigate medical emergencies in remote locations," the department said in a statement about the helicopter rescue.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
