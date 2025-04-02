Vermont

Person attacked by coyote, apparently with quills in mouth, in Vermont

It wasn't immediately clear if the coyote had rabies, Hinesburg police said, but the game warden and state wildlife officials have been contacted

By Asher Klein

A person was attacked by a coyote in Hinesburg, Vermont, on Monday, police said.

The coyote, which seemed to have quills from a porcupine in its mouth, attacked the person about 2:30 p.m. on Leavensworth Road, by Charlotte Road, according to Hinesburg police, who urged the public not to approach the animal.

Police in the small town southeast of Burlington told NBC affiliate WPTZ that the person who reported the attack wasn't hurt, but did seek medical care as a precaution.

They also said it wasn't immediately clear if the coyote had rabies, but that the game warden and state wildlife officials were contacted.

"I believe coyotes are on the low end the spectrum as far as susceptibly to rabies. The ones you have to look out for are skunks, racoons, bats, things like that," Hinesburg Police Chief Frank Bryan said.

