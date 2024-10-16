New Hampshire

Person with weapon in custody after manhunt closes NH highway, police say

It wasn't immediately clear what the armed person was suspected of to spark the search in Hinsdale

By Asher Klein

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

Police took a person who'd been considered armed into custody after a search near a highway in southwestern New Hampshire Wednesday.

New Hampshire State Police said Route 119 was closed in Hinsdale, between Brattleboro and Mountain roads. The town borders southern Vermont and Northfield, Massachusetts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Residents and visitors may see a heightened police presence in the area," police said on social media before announcing that the person was taken into custody at about 12:05 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear what the armed person was suspected of. Police didn't tell the public to shelter in place during the search.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police noted that they would still be in the area afterward investigating what happened.

More NH news

New Hampshire Oct 14

Man arrested for firing gun during fight in Nashua, NH

New Hampshire Oct 13

Police identify 2 people who died in suspected carbon monoxide incident in NH

New Hampshire Oct 14

When leaf peepers pile onto New England trails, it can ruin fall foliage for all

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNew Hampshire State Police
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us