Historic Harvard Square kiosk begins new life as cultural center

Built as the entrance to the Red Line, then the Out of Town Newsstand, the building has now reopened as the Cambridge KiOSK.

By Monica Madeja

A kiosk-style building in Harvard Square
A Cambridge building that’s witnessed Harvard Square history since 1925 is now seeing its own renaissance.

“I mean, when you think Harvard Square, you think of that building,” said Aaron Greiner the Executive Director at Culture House which operates the kiosk in collaboration with the Cambridge Office of Tourism.

Built as the entrance to the Red Line, then the Out of Town Newsstand, it’s now reopened as the Cambridge KiOSK.

“ Walking by, I see this kiosk, and I just had to come in, and I think it's an amazing addition to the square,” said Cambridge native Bildad St. Louis.

It’s been closed since 2019, under development for all these years.

“We worked hand-in-hand with the historic commission and a team of preservationists with our architecture team to really make sure the building, while is modern, still has that look that it was, you know, 50, 100 years ago,” said Melissa Peters, the acting Assistant City Manager for Community Development.

It’s welcoming the public with not only a place to ask questions about the city, but a spot for the community to gather, showcase artwork and highlight local journalism.

“Out of Town News in its heyday served as a place where you could get news from around the world at a time where that was hard to get. But, you know, local news and connection with the community was a lot easier to come by. And now it's flipped a bit. I can get news from around the world on my phone, and yet, it's hard to know what's going on in my own community,” said Greiner.

Local newspapers are sold here and there’s a push to collaborate with non-profits and local businesses. And it seems to have struck an initial chord with locals… feeling nostalgic

“Just amazing to, like, see what this is transitioned to. My mom and I used to walk over here, grab newspapers, we eat ice cream in Harvard Square, and I’m just super excited for this space to kind of create an incubation for everyone to come to,” said Cambridge native and business owner, Malaika.

Link for more information, click here.

