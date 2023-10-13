skiing

Historic New England ski resort ‘to cease operations' ahead of winter season

Black Mountain ski area is among the oldest in the U.S., according to Ski New Hampshire, which said in a Facebook post that the owners' choice of not opening for the upcoming season was saddening but understandable

By Asher Klein

This Dec. 30, 2015, file photo shows The Black Mountain ski area is in Jackson, New Hampshire.
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

A historic New England ski resort is closing, at least for the upcoming season, citing several "challenges" that have been plaguing the industry in recent years.

Opened 88 years ago, Black Mountain ski area in Jackson, New Hampshire, won't host any skiing for the 2023-2024 season, its owners said in a Facebook post this week that mentioned operations at the resort were being ceased.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, including soaring energy costs, unpredictable weather, extreme staffing shortages throughout the region, and many other challenges, we have made the very difficult decision to cease operations," the Fichera Family wrote on Black Mountain's Facebook page Wednesday.

They said they were working to refund people who'd purchased season passes.

"Thank you for being the true spirit of skiing and keeping the dream alive," the post concluded after thanking all those who have worked or visited Black Mountain.

NBC10 Bosotn has reached out to the resort for more information on the closure.

Black Mountain has offered 45 trails with a vertical drop of 1,100 feet.

The resort is among the oldest ski areas in the United States, according to Ski New Hampshire, which said in a Facebook post Thursday that the owners' choice of not opening for the upcoming season was saddening but understandable.

"The challenges that Black cited as leading to their decision to close for the season are real, and many ski area operators deal with those same issues. Ski NH has been working to advocate for policies that address issues like climate change, energy prices and stability, workforce development and housing, and other factors that can impact the industry," the Ski New Hampshire post said, adding the organization looked "forward to learning of any developments that may lead to its reopening in the near future."

