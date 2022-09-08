‘Historic Reign': Local Officials React to the News of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Local officials reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday, sharing their thoughts and condolences with the royal family.

"Boston mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose grace & steadfast leadership have inspired generations around the world," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted. "Our hearts are with her family, loved ones & the people of the UK."

"I join Americans and people around the world in mourning the death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and send my deepest condolences to her family and citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, for whom she faithfully served for over seven decades," New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.

Shaheen is chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

"Queen Elizabeth’s historic reign included some of the most pivotal moments in world history, of which she provided the British people steadfast leadership and consolation,” Shaheen said. “She took the throne at an age when most people are beginning their adult lives and was tasked with the immense responsibility of leading her nation in the aftermath of World War II. In her 70 years on the throne, she bore witness to the most consequential events that our world has ever seen and helped foster the close and important relationship that the United States shares with the United Kingdom. My thoughts are with her children, grandchildren and extended family at this difficult time. I hope they can take consolation in the monumental legacy she has left on the world."

"Queen Elizabeth II was a force to be reckoned with," Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin said. "She reigned for 70 years with grace and compassion."

"Queen Elizabeth II led an extraordinary life of faithful service and leadership. My thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom," New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster said.

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed added, "As a monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was an adept leader who changed with the times, yet still managed to be timeless. Now she belongs to history and the ages. We join her countrymen and people across the globe in mourning her passing and celebrating her life."

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Queen Elizabeth "served with dignity and grace across her historic seventy year reign. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shared similar sentiments. "For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II guided the UK through historic events, with resolve and a deep passion and love for her citizens. I join the people of New Hampshire in mourning her passing, and our condolences are with the Royal Family, and the people of the UK during this time."

"For over 7 decades, Queen Elizabeth II led with strength and sincerity," Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said. "Her legacy will live on for generations to come."

"Queen Elizabeth II was an inspiration and unifying figure to millions across the globe for her embodiment of duty and service. I join many Vermonters in extending my sincere sympathy to the British people and the Commonwealth of Nations on the loss of such a historic figure," Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said.

"Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her life of service, dedication to her country, and commitment to peace. The world has lost a historic leader," Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal said. "May Her Majesty rest in peace."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth as we mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II," Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline said.

"The world has drastically changed over the last seventy years, but one constant in that time has been Queen Elizabeth," Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating said. "Today, it is not just citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth nations mourning their queen, but the world at large mourning a steadfast leader."

Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka offered the royal family her "heartfelt condolences" in a tweet Thursday afternoon.