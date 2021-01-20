‘History in the Making': Mass. Politicians React to Biden-Harris Inauguration

State and city officials in Massachusetts took to Twitter to celebrate the ascension of now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris into the nation's highest offices Wednesday.
In an historic ceremony of firsts, Harris was sworn in as the nation's first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president. The former U.S. senator from California is now highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.
Boston City Council President Kim Janey, who is poised to become Boston's first female mayor and first Black mayor, posted that Biden and Harris' call for unity and justice "has me in my feelings."
Janey, 56, could soon take on the title of mayor after incumbent Marty Walsh was formally announced as Biden's nominee for labor secretary. Walsh wrote that he was "honored, moved and so proud," to watch the inauguration Wednesday in what he called a "moment of healing," for the country.
The position has attracted a diverse pool of candidates, including City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, as well as Boston health and human services chief Marty Martinez and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, who have both said publicly that they are considering runs.
Wu posted ahead of the inauguration that she and her family were prepared to watch the day's events and expressed hope for the days ahead.
Campbell wrote that, when talking to her three-year-old child about the meaning of the historic day, the message was interpreted as though Harris were a member of the Campbell family and was asked when the vice president might come to Boston for a visit.
If Walsh is confirmed and resigns before March 5, municipal rules would require a special election for voters to choose a new mayor. Janey would serve as acting mayor in the meantime.
Janey and other officials praised 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who was selected to read her poem "The Hill We Climb," at the inauguration. Attorney General Maura Healey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins were among those to express awe for Gorman.
State leaders including Gov. Charlie Baker and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey offered their congratulations and expressed excitement about working with the incoming administration.
Multiple members of the congressional delegation from Massachusetts were in the nation's capital for the event Wedensday, including U.S. Representatives Richard Neal, Katherine Clark, Stephen Lynch, Jim McGovern recently-elected Jake Auchincloss.
Other members of the Massachusetts Delegation echoed the sentiments of their colleagues, including U.S. Representatives Lori Trahan and Seth Moulton.