Hit-and-Run Driver Who Left Pedestrian With Serious Injuries in Worcester Sought

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian with serious injuries Tuesday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Officers responded to the area of 167 Chandler St. at about 9:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian accident. When they arrived, a woman was located unconscious in the roadway.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling east on Chandler Street and stopped to let the woman cross the street when the suspect vehicle, which was traveling west, struck the woman and kept going.

Surveillance video shows that the suspect vehicle was red and operated by a woman with light hair.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8674 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.