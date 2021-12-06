Local

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Somerville Hit-and-Run

A person was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Somerville, Massachusetts.

State police responded to the crash on Mystic Avenue near Shore Drive, they said Monday evening.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Authorities are searching for the vehicle involved, but no information about that vehicle was immediately released.

Lanes were closed as police investigated the crash.

