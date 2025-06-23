Massachusetts

Hit-and-run kills woman in Springfield, Mass., police say

Springfield police are asking for help finding a car as they investigate the killing.

A car being sought as police in Springfield, Massachusetts, investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash on Monday, June 23, 2025.
A woman died when she was hit by a car that fled the scene in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, police said.

The hit-and-run crash was reported on Bowles Street, between Bay and McKnight streets, just after 10 a.m., Springfield police said. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead; she hasn't been publicly identified.

Police shared images of a white Acura sedan in connection with the ongoing investigation. They didn't say whether it's believed to have hit the woman.

Anyone who's seen the car was asked to call police at 413-787-6300.

Police didn't share more about how the woman was hit.

