Hit-and-run kills woman in Springfield, Mass., police say

A woman died when she was hit by a car that fled the scene in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, police said.

The hit-and-run crash was reported on Bowles Street, between Bay and McKnight streets, just after 10 a.m., Springfield police said. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead; she hasn't been publicly identified.

Police shared images of a white Acura sedan in connection with the ongoing investigation. They didn't say whether it's believed to have hit the woman.

Anyone who's seen the car was asked to call police at 413-787-6300.

Police didn't share more about how the woman was hit.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Bowles Street for a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The adult female pedestrian was transported to Baystate where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver did not remain on scene. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cLezkGohsc — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) June 23, 2025