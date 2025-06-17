Minnesota

‘Hit so hard by this': Friend of slain Minn. lawmaker describes shock

The murders of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, shocked people around the nation, including Sri Kulkarni, a close friend and former classmate of the lawmaker at Harvard Kennedy School.

By Darren Botelho

The targeted killing of a Minnesota lawmaker shocked the nation this weekend — a feeling shared by those who knew her personally.

Sri Kulkarni, a close friend and former Harvard Kennedy School classmate of Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman, told us he was texting with her just hours before she was killed early Saturday morning.

"Telling me how busy she had been with session, and that she'd have more time to talk on Saturday," Kulkarni said. "Then I saw my phone blowing up with her name on it, and I open it up, and I was just in disbelief, and I texted her to say 'Hey, are you OK? I just saw the news,' and then a few minutes later, found out that she was gone."

Minnesota officials announced that they will be charging 57-year-old Vance Boelter with first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of State Senator Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Authorities allege Vance Boelter killed the 55-year-old lawmaker and her husband, Mark, after trying to kill another Democratic Minnesota state lawmaker, Sen. John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette, at their home.

"I'm very pessimistic right now. I've been hit so hard by this, but I'm trying to look to my classmates and try to be more optimistic, try to use her example, not to lose hope about our country and our society right now," Kulkarni said.

Vance Boelter has been taken into custody, law enforcement announced Sunday night.

After getting her undergraduate from Boston University in the 1990s, Hortman graduated from Harvard with a master's degree in 2018.

"Melissa was a dedicated and inspiring public servant," a Harvard Kennedy School spokesperson said in a statement Monday. "This is a devastating loss for the HKS community, and she will be missed by faculty, staff, and so many alumni who studied with her during her time on campus."

"She's a great role model for me, but she was also just a great friend," Kulkarni said.

Everyone we spoke with on Monday who knew Hortman from Harvard said they are now working together to figure out how they are going to honor her.

