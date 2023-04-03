Hobgoblin to Open in Former Stoddard's Space in Boston's Downtown Crossing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of years ago, it was reported that a new dining and drinking spot was taking over the space that had been home to a gastropub-style restaurant and bar in downtown Boston, and now we have learned that it is finally on the verge of opening.

According to a post from boston.com, Hobgoblin plans to debut this month in Downtown Crossing, moving into the former Stoddard's Fine Food & Ale space on Temple Place. The post mentions that the new spot will also be a gastropub-style place (and a piano bar), though with Asian fusion fare including such options as black cod croquettes, Korean rice cakes, chicken basil burgers, duck confit, smoked bacon pad Thai, and salted salmon fried rice on its menu.

Stoddard's announced its closure in the fall of 2021 after being in business for approximately ten years.

The address for Hobgoblin is 48 Temple Place, Boston, MA, 02111. Its website can be found at https://www.hobgoblinbar.com/

New Restaurant Proposed for Former Stoddard's Space in Boston's Downtown Crossing